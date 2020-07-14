FIRST ALERT FORECAST: One more day of hot weather, rain chances increasing later this week…

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The hot and humid pattern in place since last week will not change through at least Wednesday. Tonight, will be warm and muggy with lows only reaching the upper 70s to low 80s from I-10 south; and only into the mid 70s north of I-10. And with the humidity remaining so high it will feel even warmer!
The upper level ridge of high pressure will remain in place over our area through the middle of the week. And that means each afternoon will be hot with highs reaching the low to mid 90s in some areas, and the humidity will be high too. That means the heat index could exceed 108 degrees in some areas! And that is pushing into the danger zone, so keep this in mind if you have to be outdoors now through early next week.
The high will move off to the west and gradually weaken later this week. This means rain chances will slowly return, with a 30% chance back in the forecast by Thursday into Sunday. Away from the rain it will remain hot and humid with highs in the low 90s and heat indices in excess of 100 degrees!
Rain will likely become more scattered by next week, and that is a normal summer weather setup. Thankfully that should provide more relief from the heat, though highs will still reach the low 90s and lows in the mid 70s.
The tropics are quiet with no signs of anything developing close to home over the next 5 days. Remember you can pick up our hurricane tracking chart at all Southwest Louisiana Popeyes restaurants!
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
