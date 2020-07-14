FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another heat advisory today but some relief on the way later this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With another scorcher on tap for today, rain chances are lower, humidity is still high and the sun will again be bright in the sky which will combine to result in heat index values between 105 and 110 again this afternoon. As a result, another heat advisory is in effect for all of Southwest Louisiana, so try to limit your time working outside to avoid heat related illness. If you have to be outside, make sure you stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade.