FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another heat advisory today but some relief on the way later this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With another scorcher on tap for today, rain chances are lower, humidity is still high and the sun will again be bright in the sky which will combine to result in heat index values between 105 and 110 again this afternoon. As a result, another heat advisory is in effect for all of Southwest Louisiana, so try to limit your time working outside to avoid heat related illness. If you have to be outside, make sure you stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade.
The good news is that the sea breeze should kick in for us this afternoon, bringing us a little break during the hottest part of the day, along with a few clouds from time to time to block the blistering sun. Unlike Monday, rain chances are lower, and the hope of any significant heat relief holds off until later in the week. Lows again this evening drop through the lower 80s and into the upper 70s overnight.
Wednesday looks to be a near repeat, with temperatures surging into the middle 90s tomorrow with heat index readings between 105 and 110. A heat advisory will likely be reissued for the area. We’ll also continue to notice haze from time to time as air quality is a bit reduced due to the ongoing presence of patchy Saharan dust drifting through the skies.
Rain chances begin increasing by Thursday as the first in a series of tropical waves jets westward across the Gulf of Mexico. Its proximity to our coast will dictate just how much rain we actually get, but chances do begin to go up by Thursday afternoon and again on Friday as these weak disturbances pass us by to our south.
A big ridge of upper level high pressure to our north will continue to send these systems westward across the Gulf through next week, which will mean better rain chances coming into play and additional clouds at times that will also give more heat relief. As a result of the increased rain chances, temperatures won’t top out quite as hot later in the week with highs going back into the lower 90s.
Confidence remains low on just how much rain we see, as the position of upper level ridge will dictate just how far north the rain moves with these Gulf disturbances. Right now, I’m upping the rain chances to 30% beginning Thursday and will increase them to 40% by early next week as this pattern returns, keeping rain chances in play much of next week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
