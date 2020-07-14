Deputies seek driver of truck that lost hay bale, striking and killing woman

Vincent said deputies are asking for help identifying the truck, which is described as a black, four-door Dodge Ram 3500 dually pickup truck pulling a tandem axle, 18- to 20-foot trailer. The trailer was loaded with two round bales of hay as the vehicle traveled westbound on W. Houston River Road. When the truck neared the intersection of Jeffrey Lane, the load shifted and the hay bales, which were not properly secured, fell off the trailer