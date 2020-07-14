COVID-19 IN SWLA: 254 new cases, 4 new deaths, hospitalizations continue to rise

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - A total of 254 new cases and four new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Southwest Louisiana when the Louisiana Department of Health released updated numbers Tuesday.
Hospitalizations from the virus reached 137 in the five-parish region of Calcasieu, Allen, Beauregard, Cameron, and Jeff Davis parishes - up by more than 100 in three weeks.
There are now 76 COVID patients in ICU in the area, leaving 10 ICU beds available in all of Region 5, according to the Department of Health website.
Calcasieu reported one new death, Allen two, and Jeff Davis one. Region 5 has now reported 21 deaths from the virus in the last seven days. A total of 109 people in Southwest Louisiana have died from the virus.
Calcasieu reported 199 new cases, Allen 17, Beauregard 7, Cameron 15, and Jeff Davis 16, bringing Region 5′s total number of cases reported to 5,061.
Vernon Parish, which is in Region 6, reported 13 new cases and one new death.
Statewide, 2,215 new cases and 22 new deaths were reported on the Department of Health’s website.
Hospitalizations in Louisiana rose to 1,362, up from 1,308 Monday.
The Louisiana Department of Corrections is reporting that 25 inmates at Allen Correctional Center are currently positive and exhibiting symptoms. One inmate has tested positive but is asymptomatic. Eleven staff members have also tested positive.
Each death in Calcasieu suspected of being from COVID goes through a review process before a determination is made, said Charlie Hunter with the Calcasieu Coroner’s Office. Each case is independently reviewed by a certified death investigator, then the information - which includes the case report and a copy of the COVID-19 test - is submitted to Calcasieu Coroner Dr. Terry Welke, who makes the final determination.
ALLEN - 497 cases | 14 deaths | 201 state tests | 6,626 commercial tests
BEAUREGARD - 374 cases | 9 deaths | 54 state tests | 4,134 commercial tests
CALCASIEU - 3,435 cases | 72 deaths | 828 state tests | 33,934 commercial tests
CAMERON - 115 cases | 0 deaths | 1 state tests | 519 commercial tests
JEFF DAVIS - 640 cases | 14 deaths | 541 state tests | 7,710 commercial tests
VERNON - 301 cases | 10 deaths | 966 state tests | 4,707 commercial tests
STATE - 82,042 cases | 3,337 deaths | 43,928 state tests | 932,527 commercial tests | 1,362 COVID-19 patients hospitalized | 146 patients on ventilators | 46,334 patients presumed recovered.
PARISH INFORMATION
CALCASIEU PARISH
The first confirmed case of coronavirus in Calcasieu was reported on Thursday, March 19. Parish officials reported the first death from COVID-19 on Monday, March 23. It was also the first death from COVID-19 reported in Southwest Louisiana.
ALLEN PARISH
The Louisiana Department of Health reported the first two positive cases of coronavirus in Allen Parish on its website Monday, March 23. Both cases were at Oakdale Federal Correctional Complex, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website.
Two more cases were announced on Thursday, March 26.
Patrick Jones, 49, a prisoner at Oakdale FCC, died Saturday, March 28, from the virus. He complained of a persistent cough on Thursday, March 19, and was transported to a local hospital. He was placed on a ventilator on Friday, March 20.
BEAUREGARD PARISH
Beauregard Parish reported its first positive case of COVID-19 on Saturday, March 21. Beauregard Parish officials said in a news release that they were advised by the state today that a test had come back positive. Read the full news release HERE.
CAMERON PARISH
One of the last parishes in Louisiana to report at confirmed case, Cameron Parish reported its first case of COVID-19 on April 7.
When Cameron reported its first case, Tensas Parish was the only parish with no confirmed cases.
“This has been expected and anticipated,” officials with the Cameron Parish Office of Emergency Preparation said in an email. “We encourage everyone to remain vigilant and do their part in decreasing the spread of infection by following CDC guidelines.”
These include:
• Practice social distancing.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Stay home if you are sick.
JEFF DAVIS PARISH
The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Jeff Davis Parish was reported on Tuesday, March 24.
VERNON PARISH
Representatives with Byrd Hospital in Leesville confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 at their facility on Saturday, March 21.
