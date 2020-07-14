Calcasieu Parish School Board to meet Thursday regarding virtual learners and extra-curricular activities

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Almost everything about the upcoming school year is up in the air and changing daily, mask requirements, health checks before school even class size requirements.
The decisions the board will be making in the coming weeks are endless. Superintendent Karl Brucchaus says some will be trickier than others.
“Our biggest hurdle from a student side is going to be transportation,” Brucchaus said. “At 50 percent capacity on buses in phase 2 that’s a lot of routes.”
CPSB released their plan for the 2020-2021 school year last week, but that plan did not include school board members. There was one decision in particular some board members believe needs more thought.
As the plan is written now, students who decide to learn virtually will not be allowed to participate in any extra-curricular activities. Mack Dellafosse says that needs to change.
“I think it’s only fair that we do it because there’s parents that really don’t want to risk the health of their kids but they still want them to be in those clubs,” Dellafosse said.
One parent agreed, saying making a decision has been extremely difficult because she doesn’t want her daughter to miss out on her last year of high school.
“I do want her to be safe, but this is her senior year and I don’t want her to... she doesn’t wanna miss out on band however band will be.” she said.
John Duhon sees the situation differently. He says because of LHSAA’s decision to hold off on sports until after phase three there’s no reason for other extra-curriculars.
“Where are you gonna cheer, where’s the dance team gonna dance, where’s the band gonna perform?” Duhon said, “None of these things are gonna take place as of right now.”
CPSB will hold a special meeting to decide if they will offer extra-curriculars for virtual students this Thursday at 5 p.m.
The deadline for students to decide between in-person or virtual learning is currently this Friday, July 17th. However, there will be a two week grace period at the beginning of the school year.
