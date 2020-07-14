Calcasieu Coroner says masking might have prevented skyrocketing COVID-19 rates

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Coroner Dr. Terry Welke is not one to use social media, but this week he made an exception to applaud the governor’s face mask mandate and urge people to follow it.
Just because Welke is the coroner, don’t think he only focuses on death.
"People think that just because this is the Coroner's Office we just are only concerned about the dead. That's totally not true. We are concerned about the living, so they don't end up coming to our office," said Welke.
So, though rare, it's not surprising Welke posted on social media to let people know he agrees the mask mandate can save lives.
“I have felt all along, that if masks had been worn by everyone, this would not have gone to the skyrocketing numbers that is has at the present time,” he said.
Welke says his staff has been wearing masks since the pandemic started. And that people need to wear them correctly.
"Make sure you cover your nose and cover your mouth. And everybody needs to do it. Not just a few people."
Welke says it's best for a mask to fit snugly across the bridge of the nose. And he says it's not the only component.
“It’s like someone wearing a seat belt and driving a car 120 miles into a tree, is not going to probably stop death,” said Welke.
"The mask has to be taken in addition to continuing social distancing, frequent hand washing, covering the cough, covering all coughs and sneezes, staying in the home when they're ill, things of that sort," he said.
Welke is the one who determines which deaths are counted as COVID deaths in Calcasieu and says his decision is based on what caused the person to die.
“I did take a peek at the Facebook and someone said that if someone’s in a car crash and they have COVID the cause of death would be listed as COVID and that is totally false because, in fact it would not even be mentioned on a death certificate,” he said.
“In other words, if someone was going to the hospital and they had COVID-19, obviously the cause would be the multiple injuries.”
He says a determination is made only after careful consideration.
“Each one of these is individually scrutinized to the best of my ability. I try to be as honest as I can,” he said.
Welke, has been accepted as an expert in forensic pathology in hundreds of murder trials. He has served as Calcasieu Coroner since 1996.
Click here to see Welke’s Facebook post.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.