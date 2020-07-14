Boil advisory issued for parts of Longville

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Waterworks District 3 of Beauregard Parish has issued a boil advisory in Longville for the following areas:
- Esco Ringmaiden Rd.
- Broussard Ln.
- Tom Bruce Rd.
- Herbert Cooley Rd.
- Stineff Rd.
- Blackberry Ln.
- Henry Dougharty Rd.
- Martin Baggett Loop
The boil advisory will also affect the following residents:
- Residents between 125 and 512 Phillips Rd.
- Residents between 733 and 1565 S. A Cooley Rd.
Any resident with questions can call the waterworks office at 337-725-300 or go to waterworks3.com.
