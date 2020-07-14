Boil advisory issued for parts of Longville

By Patrick Deaville | July 14, 2020 at 5:25 AM CDT - Updated July 14 at 5:25 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Waterworks District 3 of Beauregard Parish has issued a boil advisory in Longville for the following areas:

  • Esco Ringmaiden Rd.
  • Broussard Ln.
  • Tom Bruce Rd.
  • Herbert Cooley Rd.
  • Stineff Rd.
  • Blackberry Ln.
  • Henry Dougharty Rd.
  • Martin Baggett Loop

The boil advisory will also affect the following residents:

  • Residents between 125 and 512 Phillips Rd.
  • Residents between 733 and 1565 S. A Cooley Rd.

Any resident with questions can call the waterworks office at 337-725-300 or go to waterworks3.com.

