Ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrates completion of Riverside Boat Launch

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -A few years ago, Riverside Park in North Lake Charles got a major makeover.
Monday morning, city leaders cut the ribbon on a brand-new boating dock at Riverside Park. The previous dock had been under repairs since the beginning of the year to correct safety issues.
During the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the boat launch at Riverside Park on Monday, local officials celebrated the completion of a project “that is one of the most popular spots for people to launch a boat in SWLA,” said Mayor Nic Hunter.
Among those joining him at the event were Dist A. Council Member Mary Morris, Project Engineer Walt Judson, Contractor James Palmer, L.C. Director of Community Services Clarence Ceasar, City Administrator John Cardone, and Community Liason Nate Keller.
Hunter said it was the perfect time to unveil the new addition given the current restrictions due to the pandemic.
”It’s actually perfect timing because we want to encourage people to get out and enjoy our waterways in Lake Charles,” Hunter said.
“It’s exciting to see this is here in North Lake Charles...it’s the only dock for saltwater fishing on this side,” said resident Michelle Evans.
The project cost the city around $250,000.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.