No high school football until La. schools enters Phase 4 of school reopening plan, LHSAA tells lawmakers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana High School Athletic Association will not allow high school football games to be played until the state enters Phase Four of a K-12 re-opening plan, Executive Director Eddie Bonine told lawmakers Monday, July 13.
It is unclear how long it will take the state to attain this Phase Four, since there is no fourth phase of the White House’s recommendations for re-opening the U.S. economy.
The K-12 schools phased re-opening plan is a different plan from the White House’s three-phased Opening Up America plan, which the State of Louisiana is currently following.
The plan to reopen K-12 schools in Louisiana follows the same criteria as the White House’s reopening plan.
Louisiana is currently in Phase Two of both plans.
No sports are allowed under Phase One. In Phase Two, cross country and swimming will resume as normal, and volleyball will be allowed to practice and have scrimmages amongst themselves.
Football will be allowed to practice beginning in Phase Three, but will not scrimmage themselves nor other schools until Phase Four.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.