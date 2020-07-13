LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - While some were enjoying a little fun in the sun this weekend others were out serving their community. From helping out with yard work to cooking dinner, no deed was too small for National Serve Day.
Outreach Director at World Redemption Center Whitley Kober explained National Serve Day’s origins, “The Highlands Church in Birmingham, Alabama started a National Serve Day and it ended up turning into a Global Serve Day. Serve Day always kicks off our Serve Year. We have five major projects that we do throughout the year. It takes just doing it one time and going “Man, that was easy!”
She says this year they even had a way to get kids involved, “We normally try to do 10 to 15 projects. One that we almost do every single year is serve the police officers and first responders. We cook them a meal and bring it to the lunch shift and the dinner shift. We had a kids project this year! We were really excited about it. We were helping Abrahams Tent. We had our kids make care packages for them so they decorated the bags and they put in homemade cards and they put food in there.”
Pastor Andy Tomas says a big part of Serve Day is the spiritual aspect, “Two great commandments are to love God and love people. The easiest way to show love is to serve them because it takes time out of your life and you know people find that so valuable. We don’t do it for our glory. We do it for His. It’s cool to me that we join all these other churches on the same day.. which is a very unifying thing that it’s not just a handful of people in one area it’s all over the United States.”
Britney and Alran Brown who volunteered this year agree.
Alran told us, “You know Jesus says several times, He didn’t come to be served, but He came to serve others. We haven’t exactly had the perfect life. You know, we’ve gone through many hard times and hardships and so now that we are getting ourselves back together and looking for God the good things in life it’s just nice to be able to help others that are in the period. Really why we did it you know was to just spread love and generosity and just our helpfulness. Especially with the world we live in today, it’s just a little crazy, so it’s just great to be able to just spread love and hopefully it will have a chain effect and they’ll be able to spread love in their own way.”
In addition to Serve Day, World Redemption Center is also hosting a virtual Back to School Bash.
Their goal is to fill 500 backpacks with school supplies. If you’d like to donate you can visit the church’s website HERE.
