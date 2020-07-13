National Serve Day

Alran told us, “You know Jesus says several times, He didn’t come to be served, but He came to serve others. We haven’t exactly had the perfect life. You know, we’ve gone through many hard times and hardships and so now that we are getting ourselves back together and looking for God the good things in life it’s just nice to be able to help others that are in the period. Really why we did it you know was to just spread love and generosity and just our helpfulness. Especially with the world we live in today, it’s just a little crazy, so it’s just great to be able to just spread love and hopefully it will have a chain effect and they’ll be able to spread love in their own way.”