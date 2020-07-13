7-in-Seven Countdown: Top surprise teams in 2020

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - We are just four weeks away from KPLC’s planned coverage of Two-A-Days (this is obviously subject to change) and to get ready we continue our 7-in-Seven countdown.
Countdowns will include topics from McNeese to high school football. A new countdown each week, beginning every Monday.
We continue the countdown with the top seven surprise teams this upcoming season. The only criteria for teams selected is that they must have had a losing record the season before.
7. Iowa Yellow Jackets (4-6 in 2019)
We open the list with a repeat performer from a year ago in the Iowa Yellow Jackets. The Jackets improved from 2-7 in 2018 to 4-6 a year ago and I think another step forward is in the works for the Jackets.
Injuries plagued Iowa in the 2019 preseason as the team lost multiple starters to season-ending injuries before the season even began. That coupled with an inexperienced offense to begin with is what kept the Jackets under the .500 threshold.
The good news for Iowa is offensive experience is on their side this season. Iowa will employ a one-back offense, although the team will move away from a shotgun-based system. The Jackets return 11 players with starting experience led by quarterback Gene Natali. Natali played well in his first season as a starter as he threw for over 1,700 yards and 17 touchdowns. He had surgery in the offseason but should be ready to go. He'll have help in the backfield as three-year starter Tyrone Brass returns as the main option. The receiving corps may be the strength of the team with Curtis Deville (687 yards, 9 TD), Cade Labruyere and TJ Cormier back after heavily contributing a season ago. Cejae Ceasar will also figure into the mix. The offensive line returns plenty of experience too with the likes of Tucker Fontenot, Ronny LaFleur, Erik Johnson and Jacob Kershaw manning the line.
On the defensive side, Iowa took a step back a year ago after a strong 2018. The Jackets' 4-2-5 defense brings back only five starters although a strong secondary could be key in a tough district. The defensive backfield is known for its speed and is led by safety Cejae Ceasar. The UL Lafayette commit totaled five turnovers last year while picking up 34 tackles. Brycen LeBlanc will man the other safety spot and Crajaun Bennett will play cornerback with the other corner spot up for grabs. The front six has plenty to replace although Ross Denison will play linebacker after getting snaps there a year ago. Cormier figures to be involved there as well. The defensive line will be anchored by Ethan Welcome and Keegan Bertrand.
Iowa has to compete in a tough district with the likes of LCCP, Jennings and St. Louis, but the Jackets feel as though they are ready after the losses they’ve taken the past two seasons.
