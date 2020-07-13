7-in-Seven Countdown: Top surprise teams in 2020

The good news for Iowa is offensive experience is on their side this season. Iowa will employ a one-back offense, although the team will move away from a shotgun-based system. The Jackets return 11 players with starting experience led by quarterback Gene Natali. Natali played well in his first season as a starter as he threw for over 1,700 yards and 17 touchdowns. He had surgery in the offseason but should be ready to go. He'll have help in the backfield as three-year starter Tyrone Brass returns as the main option. The receiving corps may be the strength of the team with Curtis Deville (687 yards, 9 TD), Cade Labruyere and TJ Cormier back after heavily contributing a season ago. Cejae Ceasar will also figure into the mix. The offensive line returns plenty of experience too with the likes of Tucker Fontenot, Ronny LaFleur, Erik Johnson and Jacob Kershaw manning the line.