FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat index back up to above 110 today; an afternoon storm possible

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Intense heat carries over from the weekend with another heat advisory issued for all of Southwest Louisiana today. Maximum heat index values on Sunday topped 110 and will likely do the same again with the average heat index somewhere between 108 and 112 by early afternoon. The main difference today is that there is a little better chance of a few cooling afternoon storms.
With the weekend bringing no relenting from the heat, models show a few cooling storms that begin developing after the noon hour today. Don’t get too excited for much relief though as these storms will be isolated to just a few areas, but at least give us the chance of seeing a break in the scorching heat. Meanwhile, the heat advisory in effect goes through early evening.
Conditions look less favorable for storms Tuesday and Wednesday as the ridge of upper level high pressure builds, sending the heat index back up to around 110 tomorrow with the heat advisory likely reissued for our area again. The other big issue is the lack of cooling at night with lows at or above 80 degrees, giving no reprieve in the heat even in the overnight hours. Take this into account if you plan to try to get some outdoor work done early, as the heat index will still be around 90 before sunrise.
The upper level ridge of high pressure will dominate the pattern this week, but there will be at least a chance of a few hit or miss storms toward the end of the workweek as the ridge of high pressure at the surface moves east, sending a return flow of Gulf moisture that could help squeeze out an afternoon storm or two by Thursday and Friday with the help of the sea breeze. This will be dependent though on the upper level high pressure that would need to weaken to allow these storms to form which is why there is no guarantee of many storms this week.
You will probably also notice a bit of haze from lingering Saharan Dust. The air quality is in the moderate range today, so don’t be surprised by the haze. Speaking of the dust, another thick plume of dust moving across the main development region of the Atlantic will help keep the tropics quiet over the week ahead with no tropical development in the forecast over the next five days.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
