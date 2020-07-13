FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat index back up to above 110 today; an afternoon storm possible

The upper level ridge of high pressure will dominate the pattern this week, but there will be at least a chance of a few hit or miss storms toward the end of the workweek as the ridge of high pressure at the surface moves east, sending a return flow of Gulf moisture that could help squeeze out an afternoon storm or two by Thursday and Friday with the help of the sea breeze. This will be dependent though on the upper level high pressure that would need to weaken to allow these storms to form which is why there is no guarantee of many storms this week.