DeRidder man killed in Beauregard Parish Crash

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Over the weekend, Louisiana State Police troopers responded to a fatal crash in Beauregard Parish.
Around 5:47 p.m. on July 12, a single-vehicle crash occurred on US-171 just south of LA-112. The crash led to the death on 73-year-old Winfred M. Warden of DeRidder.
According to LSP, Warden was driving south on US-171 in a 2014 Nissan pickup truck when the Nissan veered to the left side of the roadway, entered the center median, and crossed over the northbound lanes of travel. The Nissan then struck a culvert, became airborne, and overturned.
Trooper Derek Senegal says “Warden was properly restrained at the time of the crash and was transported to an area hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.”
A toxicology sample has be submitted for analysis and the crash remains under investigation.
Louisiana State Troopers would like to take this opportunity to remind motorists to always make good decisions while operating motor vehicles. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted, always ensure every occupant is properly restrained, and follow all traffic laws. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.
Troop D has investigated 16 fatal crashes resulting in 18 deaths in 2020.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.