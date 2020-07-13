CPSO searching for armed robbery suspects of south Lake Charles convenience store

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects involved in the armed robbery of a south Lake Charles convenience store.
CPSO deputies responded to a call of an armed robbery of a convenience store in the 7600 block of Elliott Road, around 3 a.m., July 13.
According to CPSO, a suspect entered the store with a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. " The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene in a tan or gold colored Chevrolet Silverado.”
Detectives also believe there was another suspect waiting in the Silverado at the time the robbery occurred.
Anyone with information regarding this robbery or can identify the suspect or truck seen in the photographs, please contact the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at 491-3605 or Crime Stoppers at 439-2222.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.