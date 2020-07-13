Couple shares their experience with COVID-19 to increase awareness

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -The symptoms and severity of COVID-19 fluctuate tremendously. And while thousands have been diagnosed, not everyone personally knows someone who’s tested positive.
That's why many are sharing their experience.
Mary Kaye and Al Allemond are lifelong residents of the Lake area, known to many through their careers and community involvement. Mid-June the couple started feeling sick and as they waited for test results, grew worse. Al’s symptoms were more severe. He says he’s never been sicker.
“I started running fever every day. Every single day. No matter what the weather was outside, I was walking around indoors, freezing with chills and things of that nature,” said Al.
“He was just shaking uncontrollably, I mean he was just shaking. I was like, this is not normal,” said Mary Kaye.
While still waiting for test results, Mary Kaye cared for Al, since she was not as sick.
“After ten days of constant fever I did take him back to the urgent care and they gave him two liters of fluid,” she said.
Finally, they received test results and learned they were both positive for COVID-19. They say Al’s symptoms included difficulty thinking.
“He had his phone and was like, ‘God, I feel like I cannot form a sentence,‘ and he would just get agitated,” she said.
“When it struck it hit quickly and it hit hard,” said Al.
“He was sleeping all the time,” said Mary Kaye.
Al says his cognitive function is back to normal, but he admits he lost some time through it all.
“I lost some days. There are days that passed that I don’t remember,” he said.
Their biggest fear is whether they can get it again.
“The very last thing we want is to go through this again. And obviously, there are people out there telling us, ‘You could get it again,’” said Al.
“This virus is everywhere. And there are certain people who have it who won’t have symptoms. There are certain people who have it who barely have symptoms. And there are certain people out there who, this virus is going to knock the hell out of,” he said.
As they get their strength back, the Allemonds urge everyone to protect themselves and each other.
Other symptoms they had included sore throat, loss of smell or taste, runny nose; plus feeling achy, tired and dizzy.
The Allemonds say they had been wearing masks and following other precautions. They have no idea how they got the virus.
