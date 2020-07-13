Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office issues statement on masks

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office has issued a statement on Governor Edward’s mask mandate on the Office’s official Facebook page:
“I applaud Governor Edward’s mandate that citizens of Louisiana wear face masks beginning Monday, July 13, at 12:01 A.M. I agree with the requirement, not as a political statement because I am neither a Republican nor Democrat, but it is a smart and a long-needed stance to decrease Covid-19 activity in our state.
The staff at the coroner’s office has been religiously wearing facemasks since March 16th, as I felt it added extra protection against the virus for the wearers, in conjunction with the recommended physical distancing, frequent handwashing, covering coughs and sneezes, avoidance of touching of the face, and staying home when ill.
All age groups have been impacted since April 7th, when Calcasieu Parish had five deaths related to Covid-19; today, 71 individuals, including a toddler, have died. Due to the skyrocketing numbers in the Lake Charles area, lives and livelihoods have been disrupted.
Therefore, it is imperative that everyone comply with the statewide facial-covering policy; it is absolutely necessary that your mask covers both the nose and mouth. Let’s drop to the bottom of Louisiana’s list of new cases---instead of residing at the top. MASK UP AND STAY SAFE!!!
Dr. Terry Welke, Coroner”
