FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A hot and dry afternoon, rain chances return late week

With temperatures in the lower 90′s it’s already a warm afternoon, but we are feeling more like the triple digits as many locations are feeling like 105-110. If you are outdoors this evening and are planning on doing anything make sure to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water as we will see temperatures holding fairly steady through sunset. A few stray storms are possible off to the east, but here for Southwest Louisiana we are looking to remain dry. Temperatures overnight much like the last several will gradually drop into the middle 80′s and bottom out in the upper 70′s for Monday morning. Into Monday afternoon we will continue to see plenty of sunshine as well as a few clouds from time to time with highs reaching the lower and middle 90′s once again. We have a slight chance for a few afternoon storms to pop up, but rain chances are remaining low as these will be few and far between if they are able to get going.