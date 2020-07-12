FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A hot and dry afternoon, rain chances return late week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another hot afternoon as we have seen temperatures climbing back into the lower 90′s for many locations. The big story remains the heat index as we have a heat advisory until 7 p.m. this evening.
With temperatures in the lower 90′s it’s already a warm afternoon, but we are feeling more like the triple digits as many locations are feeling like 105-110. If you are outdoors this evening and are planning on doing anything make sure to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water as we will see temperatures holding fairly steady through sunset. A few stray storms are possible off to the east, but here for Southwest Louisiana we are looking to remain dry. Temperatures overnight much like the last several will gradually drop into the middle 80′s and bottom out in the upper 70′s for Monday morning. Into Monday afternoon we will continue to see plenty of sunshine as well as a few clouds from time to time with highs reaching the lower and middle 90′s once again. We have a slight chance for a few afternoon storms to pop up, but rain chances are remaining low as these will be few and far between if they are able to get going.
The dry weather is going to continue as we head through the middle of the week as highs remain in the lower 90′s, but we will be watching for more clouds to begin to work their way in as we head into late week. Lows each morning remain warm as we drop into the upper 70′s, with some locations especially along the I-10 corridor struggling to drop below 80. Into late week high pressure begins to move a little farther to the east and that will allow for shower and storm chances to return. Temperatures won’t be falling much though as we can expect lower 90′s through next weekend.
Afternoon storm chances will stick around through the end of next weekend and into next week, but widespread rain looks to be unlikely at this time as we will see our afternoon pop-up shower and storms around. The tropics are remaining quiet at this time, which is always welcomed news and that doesn’t look to change into the next several days. Enjoy the rest of the weekend and have a great start to the week!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
