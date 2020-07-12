DeRidder man dies in single-vehicle crash

PITKIN, La. (KPLC) - A DeRidder man has died following a fatal single-vehicle crash in Vernon Parish, according to Louisiana State Police Troop E.
Troopers began investigating the crash near Hwy 10 and Hwy 113 around 5:00 a.m. on July 12, 2020.
The investigations showed that a Dodge Caravan being driven by James Fisher, 57, of DeRidder, was traveling eastbound on Hwy 10. For unknown reasons, Fisher’s vehicle veered off the road and struck a tree. Fisher, who was not wearing a seatbelt, sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
A toxicology sample has been obtained and submitted for analysis.
