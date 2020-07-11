FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A hot afternoon with a few clouds around, dry and hot for Sunday

The bigger story today has been the heat indices as we are feeling more like the triple digits across the region and for that reason we have a heat advisory in effect until 8 p.m. this evening for heat index values 108-111 this afternoon. If you are going to be outside doing anything make sure to have plenty of water or Gatorade nearby to help stay hydrated. It will be a perfect afternoon to hangout by the pool and take a swim to help cool off. Rain chances much like the last couple of days as they will be very low as high pressure continues to dominate the region. As we move overnight we can expect another warm one as temperatures slowly fall into the upper 70′s for Sunday morning before we warm things up once again. Highs for Sunday afternoon will be very similar to Saturday as we will be in the lower 90′s and heat indices will be back into the triple digits for the afternoon and we can expect that to continue as we head into the new week as well. That is why another heat advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m..