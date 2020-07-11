COVID-19 IN SWLA: 152 new cases, 8 additional deaths

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - Eight additional deaths and 152 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Southwest Louisiana when the Louisiana Department of Health released updated numbers Saturday.
With the eight deaths, more than 100 people in Southwest Louisiana have now died from COVID-19. Fifteen deaths have been reported in Region 5 in the last week, bringing the total to 103. Southwest Louisiana first’s death from the virus was reported on March 23 in Calcasieu, which has now seen 70 COVID-19 deaths.
Seven of those deaths reported Saturday were in Calcasieu and one was in Jeff Davis. Region 5 is comprised of Calcasieu, Jeff Davis, Allen, Beauregard and Cameron parishes.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to make an announcement about COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m. KPLC will carry it on-air and online HERE.
Calcasieu reported 86 new cases Saturday, Allen 12, Beauregard 31, and Jeff Davis 23. Vernon Parish, which is in Region 6, reported 16 new cases.
Across Region 5, hospitalizations from COVID-19 rose to 110 - up one from yesterday.
Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 65 to 1,182. There were 2,162 new cases and 23 new deaths reported in Louisiana.
Each death in Calcasieu suspected of being from COVID goes through a review process before a determination is made, said Charlie Hunter with the Calcasieu Coroner’s Office. Each case is independently reviewed by a certified death investigator, then the information - which includes the case report and a copy of the COVID-19 test - is submitted to Calcasieu Coroner Dr. Terry Welke, who makes the final determination.
ALLEN - 444 cases | 12 deaths | 192 state tests | 6,150 commercial tests
BEAUREGARD - 350 cases | 9 deaths | 52 state tests | 4,790 commercial tests
CALCASIEU - 3,061 cases | 70 deaths | 820 state tests | 32,919 commercial tests
CAMERON - 97 cases | 0 deaths | 1 state tests | 474 commercial tests
JEFF DAVIS - 597 cases | 12 deaths | 529 state tests | 7,435 commercial tests
VERNON - 263 cases | 9 deaths | 966 state tests | 4,416 commercial tests
STATE - 76,803 cases | 3,295 deaths | 42,744 state tests | 881,703 commercial tests | 1,182 COVID-19 patients hospitalized | 121 patients on ventilators | 46,334 patients presumed recovered.
Click HERE for more. The state updates the website daily, at noon.
PARISH INFORMATION
CALCASIEU PARISH
The first confirmed case of coronavirus in Calcasieu was reported on Thursday, March 19. Parish officials reported the first death from COVID-19 on Monday, March 23. It was also the first death from COVID-19 reported in Southwest Louisiana.
ALLEN PARISH
The Louisiana Department of Health reported the first two positive cases of coronavirus in Allen Parish on its website Monday, March 23. Both cases were at Oakdale Federal Correctional Complex, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website.
Two more cases were announced on Thursday, March 26.
Patrick Jones, 49, a prisoner at Oakdale FCC, died Saturday, March 28, from the virus. He complained of a persistent cough on Thursday, March 19, and was transported to a local hospital. He was placed on a ventilator on Friday, March 20.
BEAUREGARD PARISH
Beauregard Parish reported its first positive case of COVID-19 on Saturday, March 21. Beauregard Parish officials said in a news release that they were advised by the state today that a test had come back positive. Read the full news release HERE.
CAMERON PARISH
One of the last parishes in Louisiana to report at confirmed case, Cameron Parish reported its first case of COVID-19 on April 7.
When Cameron reported its first case, Tensas Parish was the only parish with no confirmed cases.
“This has been expected and anticipated,” officials with the Cameron Parish Office of Emergency Preparation said in an email. “We encourage everyone to remain vigilant and do their part in decreasing the spread of infection by following CDC guidelines.”
These include:
• Practice social distancing.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Stay home if you are sick.
JEFF DAVIS PARISH
The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Jeff Davis Parish was reported on Tuesday, March 24.
VERNON PARISH
Representatives with Byrd Hospital in Leesville confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 at their facility on Saturday, March 21.
