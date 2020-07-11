Calcasieu Police Jury sales tax renewal passes

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A 1.5% sales tax that the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury uses to pay for a wide range of services was renewed in Saturday’s election.
The renewal passed with more than 60 percent of the vote.
Calcasieu Parish Police Jury President Bryan Bream told KPLC this week that some of the services the parish uses the revenue for include garbage and trash pickup, road repair, drainage projects, sewage, water line extensions, and the parish litter program.
The 1.5%, 10-year sales tax is only applied in the unincorporated areas, outside the cities. It has been on the books since 1992.
Beam said most of the money it brings in is paid by industry.
