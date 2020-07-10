Sam Houston junior’s artwork to be displayed at Capitol

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Adisyn Estes, a junior from Sam Houston High School, is the winner of the 2020 Congressional Art Competition for Louisiana’s District 3.
Estes’ submission, a pen and ink drawing of a cat titled “Louis Ray La Bouff,” will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol as part of a national exhibit. Congressman Clay Higgins (R-La.) announced today that Estes won the competition.
The artwork received praise from Congressman Higgins; “Adisyn’s artwork is a testament to her skill and creativity. We’re honored to have her amazing artistic talent representing Louisiana’s 3rd District in the national exhibit.”
Estes will be recognized during a September ceremony in Washington D.C.
