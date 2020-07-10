McNeese signs soccer coach Drew Fitzgerald to three-year deal

LAKE CHARLES (McNeese Athletics Communications) – Coming off the third consecutive double-digit wins season while compiling the most victories in school history in a three-year span, McNeese Cowgirl soccer head coach Drew Fitzgerald has been rewarded with a new three-year contract that will run through the 2022 season.
He’s the first coach in Cowgirl soccer history to receive a multi-year contract.
“I’m grateful to Coach Schroyer and Dr. Burckel for this opportunity,” said Fitzgerald. “I’m excited about the next three seasons with the program and humbled to be entrusted to lead it. I’m also grateful to the players and my staff for the work they put in every day. Without their effort and support, I know this wouldn’t be possible.
“We have tremendous support from the community and I look forward to continuing to build on our great relationship and in making Cowgirl Soccer all it can be.”
In four years at the helm, Fitzgerald has compiled a 45-31-4 record and has qualified for the Southland Conference postseason tournament all four years.
“I’ve been really impressed with Drew over the last few years,” said Interim AD Heath Schroyer. “He’s truly built a program in all three areas that I feel are important – athletically, academically and socially.
“Having Drew here and signing him to a multi-year contract shows our commitment to him and his program, and also shows the commitment he has for McNeese.
“His players represent the university and this department in a first-class manner. I’m excited to watch him continue to build his program in the years to come.”
Fitzgerald’s 2017 squad matched a then 10-year old school record with 12 wins and finished tied for second place in the league standings. A year later, that record fell after the Cowgirls posted 13 victories, and last year, the double-digit win streak continued with 11 wins.
Those 36 victories over a three-year period are the most in school history during that length of a span.
In addition, he guided the Cowgirls to two SLC tournament semifinal appearances (2016, 2019), has coached 18, All-Southland Conference selections, eight SLC All-Academic selections, a CoSIDA Academic All-American, two United Soccer Coaches All-South Region Team selections, two United Soccer Scholar All-Region players, three SLC All-Tournament Team selections, an SLC Player of the Year, SLC Goalie of the Year and an SLC Defender of the Year.
