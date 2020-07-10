Local business groups advocate for masks

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Both the Lake Area Industry Alliance (LAIA) and Lake Charles Downtown Business Association have released statements advocating for the use of masks in public as Southwest Louisiana deals with a surge of COVID-19 cases.
Lake Charles on Friday began requiring the use of masks. Hospitalizations are on the rise in Southwest Louisiana.
On Thursday Calcasieu officials and medical leaders urged the public to wear masks to slow the spread of COVID-19.
LAIA statement: LAIA Asks Everyone to Wear Masks in Public. Industry workers in our community wear PPE every day to stay safe. This includes hard hats, gloves, eye protection and other PPE that protect us and our co-workers. Now, we also wear masks! We wear them at work to stay safe and to keep our co-workers safe. When we wear them in the community we keep our families and neighbors safe. We ask everyone to do the same to help us reduce everyone’s risk of exposure to COVID-19 in Southwest Louisiana.
Lake Charles Downtown Business Association Facebook statement: In light of the recent resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the Lake Area, the Lake Charles Downtown Business Association, representing member businesses and individual stakeholders, strongly supports the adoption of a city-wide mask requirement when entering a public space.
According to the Louisiana Department of Health, much of the current surge in cases are clustered within business categories and among people who gather there, both indoors and outdoors. Locally we have seen several area businesses have to close because their staff or patrons have received a diagnosis or have been in close contact with someone else diagnosed with COVID- 19. We believe a city-wide mask mandate will assist not only in reducing the spread of this disease, it will also ease the burden on area hospitals and healthcare workers as well as our businesses. The cost of requiring the public to “mask up” when entering a building or public space is small compared to the cost businesses encounter when they have to close for industrial disinfection or long quarantines.
Many Lake Charles businesses have already made the fantastic commitment in the #ShopSafelyLC pledge, and we are thrilled to see those as they are shared on the City’s social media sites. An official City mask requirement would truly ensure that everyone is shopping as safely as possible in Lake Charles.
With this in mind, we are in full support, and defer to the authority of our City Government, as well as the authority of local, state and national healthcare and public officials on the institution of such a regulation.
