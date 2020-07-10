Local business groups advocate for masks

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, much of the current surge in cases are clustered within business categories and among people who gather there, both indoors and outdoors. Locally we have seen several area businesses have to close because their staff or patrons have received a diagnosis or have been in close contact with someone else diagnosed with COVID- 19. We believe a city-wide mask mandate will assist not only in reducing the spread of this disease, it will also ease the burden on area hospitals and healthcare workers as well as our businesses. The cost of requiring the public to “mask up” when entering a building or public space is small compared to the cost businesses encounter when they have to close for industrial disinfection or long quarantines.