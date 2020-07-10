Lake Charles man accused of third-degree rape

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested for third-degree rape, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says their office received a complaint about a previously convicted sex offender, Todd J. Lavergne Sr., 50, of Lake Charles, earlier in July of 2020.
Detectives say when they spoke with the 15-year-old victim she told them that Lavergne had been raping her for approximately two years with the last incident occurring about a week prior.
After further investigation, Judge Clayton Davis signed a $2.5 million warrant for Lavergne’s arrest on July 9.
Lavergne was already incarcerated at the Calcasieu Correctional Center on narcotics charges. In addition to his narcotics charges, he is now accused of third-degree rape and two counts of oral sexual battery. He was previously convicted of indecent behavior with a juvenile in 1994 in Calcasieu Parish.
