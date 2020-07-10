FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and humid weather continues with no rain likely…

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The hot and humid pattern is here and it is not going to change anytime soon. Tonight will be warm and muggy with lows only reaching the upper 70s to low 80s from I-10 south; and only into the mid 70s north of I-10. And with the humidity remaining so high it will feel even warmer!
The upper level ridge of high pressure will remain in place over our area well into next week. And that means each afternoon will be hot with highs reaching the low to mid 90s in some areas, and the humidity will be high too. That means the heat index could exceed 108 degrees in some areas! And that is pushing into the danger zone, so keep this in mind if you have to be outdoors now through early next week.
The tropics are quiet with no signs of anything developing close to home over the next 5 days. There are a few areas well away from SWLA that may develop over the next few days, but none pose any threat to us! Remember you can pick up our hurricane tracking chart at all Southwest Louisiana Popeyes restaurants!
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.