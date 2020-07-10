FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A hot and dry end to the week, the rolls on into the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A similar start to the last couple of mornings as we are seeing dry conditions with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures remain warm as well although we aren’t too far above average as we are waking up to temperatures in the middle and upper 70′s.
Almost a repeat of the past two days is what we can expect as we head into the afternoon as we quickly warm into the middle and upper 80′s by lunchtime as we see a mixture of sun and clouds. Temperatures look to top out in the lower 90′s once again as we see high pressure building in and that means rain chances are low once again so no relief in the way of a cooling shower or storm this afternoon. Heat indices will be another factor to watch for this afternoon as we feel like we reach the triple digits once again and that will mean it’s important to stay hydrated with plenty of water if you are planning out being outdoors for an extended period of time. The dry and warm nights continue as we only drop back into the upper 70′s for Saturday morning with some areas especially along and south of I-10 struggling to get below 80. The heat and humidity stick with us through the weekend as we still see southerly flow here at the surface. Temperatures do look to be a little higher for Saturday and Sunday as we reach the middle 90′s. A mixture of sun and clouds will be around for each afternoon with heat index values in the triple digits, so a perfect weekend to maybe hangout by the pool and stay cool.
Into next week high pressure looks to go nowhere anytime soon and we continue to see temperatures in the lower to middle 90′s for our afternoons with morning lows in the upper 70′s to near 80. If you are hoping for some rain for the yard or maybe your garden, unfortunately not much is in the forecast as we head into the middle portion of next week. We finally see high pressure breaking down into late next week and that will allow for shower and storm chances to return, but that doesn’t come until Friday.
As for the tropics we are watching our sixth named storm of the year in Tropical Storm Fay, but the good news is that it won’t be impacting Southwest Louisiana as it races off to the north and will impact portions of the Northeast. As for the rest of the tropics things are remaining quiet and we aren’t looking for any development over the next 5 days. Have a Happy Friday and a safe weekend!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.