FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A hot and dry end to the week, the rolls on into the weekend

Almost a repeat of the past two days is what we can expect as we head into the afternoon as we quickly warm into the middle and upper 80′s by lunchtime as we see a mixture of sun and clouds. Temperatures look to top out in the lower 90′s once again as we see high pressure building in and that means rain chances are low once again so no relief in the way of a cooling shower or storm this afternoon. Heat indices will be another factor to watch for this afternoon as we feel like we reach the triple digits once again and that will mean it’s important to stay hydrated with plenty of water if you are planning out being outdoors for an extended period of time. The dry and warm nights continue as we only drop back into the upper 70′s for Saturday morning with some areas especially along and south of I-10 struggling to get below 80. The heat and humidity stick with us through the weekend as we still see southerly flow here at the surface. Temperatures do look to be a little higher for Saturday and Sunday as we reach the middle 90′s. A mixture of sun and clouds will be around for each afternoon with heat index values in the triple digits, so a perfect weekend to maybe hangout by the pool and stay cool.