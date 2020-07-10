ELECTION DAY: What to know

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Election Day in Southwest Louisiana is on Saturday, July 11. Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Saturday’s election is Louisiana’s presidential primary ahead of the Nov. 3 election.
Results will be posted HERE when the polls close Saturday.
The election season this year has looked a little different due to the pandemic. Calcasieu Parish Clerk of Court asks voters who are casting their ballot to wear masks, bring their own pen if possible and practice social distancing.
Calcasieu Registrar of Voters Kim Fontenot said they have seen triple the amount of mail-in ballots compared to what they normally see during election season. Early voting ended July 4.
There are only five items on the ballot in Southwest Louisiana.
Presidential Nominee - Democratic Party
· Michael Bennet (DEM)
· Joseph R. Biden (DEM)
· Michael R. Bloomberg (DEM)
· Steve Burke (DEM)
· Pete Buttigieg (DEM)
· John K. Delaney (DEM)
· Tulsi Gabbard (DEM)
· Amy Klobuchar (DEM)
· Deval Patrick (DEM)
· Bernard Bernie Sanders (DEM)
· Tom Steyer (DEM)
· Elizabeth Warren (DEM)
· Robby Wells (DEM)
· Andrew Yang (DEM)
Presidential Nominee - Republican Party
· Rocky De La Fuente (REP)
· Bob Ely (REP)
· Matthew John Matern (REP)
· Donald J. Trump (REP)
· Bill Weld (REP)
Sales Tax District No. 4-A -- 1 1/2% S&U Tax Renewal - PJ - 10 Yrs.
(CALCASIEU ONLY)
Shall Sales Tax District No. 4-A of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana (the “District”) pursuant to Article VI, Sections 19, 29 and 30 of the Louisiana Constitution of 1974 and other constitutional and statutory authority, be authorized to levy and collect a sales and use tax of 1 1/2%, for a period of ten (10) years beginning January 1, 2021 ending December 31, 2030, with collections of the tax estimated to be $42,000,000 for one entire year, upon the sale at retail, use, lease or rental, consumption and storage for use or consumption of tangible personal property and on sales of services within the District, all as presently or hereafter defined in La. R.S. 47:301 to 317, inclusive (the “Tax”) with the avails of the Tax (after paying the reasonable and necessary costs and expenses of collecting and administering the Tax), dedicated and used within the District to continue improving and maintaining Parish roads, and arterial transportation routes and intersections, enhancing drainage, solid waste collection and disposal, installation or extensions of public utilities, and funding for rural transportation systems; and authorization to fund avails of the Tax into bonds for funding capital improvements within the District?
Republican Parish Executive Committee Member -- District 1
(CALCASIEU ONLY)
· Emily Ashworth (REP)
· Daniel Mann (REP)
Democratic State Central Committee - 30th Representative District, Office “B”
(BEAUREGARD & VERNON ONLY)
· Rick Erpelding (DEM)
· Regionald K. Seastrunk (DEM)
