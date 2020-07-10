UPDATE: Standoff in Moss Bluff ends

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A barricade situation involving a man who failed to show up for sentencing is ongoing in the Moss Bluff area has come to an end.
U.S. Marshals were serving an arrest warrant this morning to McKartney Young, who failed to show up for sentencing on June 16, according to Chief Deputy Jimell Griffin, spokesman for the Marshals Service. Young was to be sentenced on a drug conviction, however, he is also a suspect in the 2003 death of 15-year-old Misty Lynn Guillory.
Residents should avoid the area of Joe Miller Road and N. Perkins Ferry Road.
Griffin says after Young failed to show up on June 16, a judge issued an arrest warrant. The Marshals Office Violent Offender Task Force located him at a residence. After contacting the occupants, all exited without incident, except for Young.
Griffin says Marshals received information that Young may be in possession of a firearm.
The Lake Charles SWAT Team was called in and has made contact with Young, Griffin says.
