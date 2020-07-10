UPDATE: Standoff in Moss Bluff ends

A barricade situation involving a man who failed to show up for sentencing is ongoing in the Moss Bluff area, officials with the U.S. Marshals Office say. U.S. Marshals were serving an arrest warrant this morning to McKartney Young, who failed to show up for sentencing on June 16, according to Chief Deputy Jimell Griffin, spokesman for the Marshals Service. Young was to be sentenced on a drug conviction, however, he is also a suspect in the 2003 death of 15-year-old Misty Lynn Guillory. (Source: KPLC Viewer)