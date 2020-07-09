SWLA Arrest Report - July 8, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 8, 2020.
Delois Ann Hill, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bobby Ray Raiford Jr., 30, Lake Charles: Cruelty to animals; battery of a police officer; contempt of court; theft under $1,000; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lauren Marie Fruge, 30, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; out of state detainer.
Jesse Ray Pitcher, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Dana Michelle Oquain, 33, Rayne: Unauthorized use of a food stamp card under $500.
Dillon Lee Benoit, 24, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.
Patricia Kathleen Gipson, 29, Lake Charles: Attempted theft under $1,000; contempt of court.
Albert Stevens Jr., 57, Lake Charles: Stalking.
Joshua Dale Curry, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); resisting an officer (2 charges); theft under $1,000; misrepresentation during a summons.
Amber Lynn Ardoin, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sean Patrick Jeffereys, 47, Lake Charles: Strangulation.
Ashley Renee Bertrand, 34, Sulphur: Child endangerment.
Shairderia Derjay Roy, 28, Lake Charles: Aggravated criminal property damage; contempt of court.
Christopher Joseph Bertrand, 35, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges); child endangerment.
