Sports Person of the Week - Tyler LeJeune

IOTA, La. (KPLC) - After leading Iota to the Class 3A state quarterfinals his freshman year, Tyler LeJeune was on track for a breakout sophomore year before the pandemic halted play. During the shortened 2020 season, he flirted with a near .400 average. And while there was a temporary pause on the field, the work off the field never stopped.
“It’s just a bad situation, but I took the time to stay in the weight room and keep lifting. I hit every single day. I take fungos out at the field. I stay working,” said Lejeune. “I’m getting ready for the summer.”
That attitude has gotten him noticed. LeJeune’s dream has always been to play baseball at LSU and despite only being 17 years old that dream took one step closer to becoming a reality in June when he verbally committed to the Tigers. Some may say, it was a gift from above.
“My grandma had passed away in 2013, but we stayed at the Staybridge in Baton Rouge when I was eight and we were playing a tournament there with my travel team. We were eating breakfast and we saw Paul Mainieri and Mikie Mahtook eating breakfast at the table. I was too shy to go up to them, so my grandma went up to them. She got an autograph from Paul Mainieri for me. It’s hanging right here still,” admitted LeJeune. “I took a picture with Mikie Mahtook, that was my favorite LSU player growing up. She told them both that her grandson was going to be a tiger one day. I thought that was pretty cool.”
LeJeune still has two seasons left at Iota, so the bulldogs have his full attention, but just know LSU will always be in the back of his mind.
“I can’t wait to go over there and compete with the best in the country and start earning my spot my freshman year,” said Lejeune. “That’s my ultimate goal.”
