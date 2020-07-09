Sports Person of the Week - Tyler LeJeune

“My grandma had passed away in 2013, but we stayed at the Staybridge in Baton Rouge when I was eight and we were playing a tournament there with my travel team. We were eating breakfast and we saw Paul Mainieri and Mikie Mahtook eating breakfast at the table. I was too shy to go up to them, so my grandma went up to them. She got an autograph from Paul Mainieri for me. It’s hanging right here still,” admitted LeJeune. “I took a picture with Mikie Mahtook, that was my favorite LSU player growing up. She told them both that her grandson was going to be a tiger one day. I thought that was pretty cool.”