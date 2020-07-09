“60 for60″ recruitment drive for Big Brothers Big Sisters

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana is in search of male mentors for youth on their waiting lists. And they just kicked off their “60 for 60″ recruitment campaign on July 6, 2020.
Marketing and development manager Alex Stinchcomb explains, “We just launched our “60 for 60” recruitment campaign on Monday and it’s going to run July 6th through August 31st. The focus is to recruit 60 mentors in 60 days. The focus is mainly on men specifically minority men, but of course, everyone is welcome.”
She says they are focusing on getting minority male volunteers at this time because its important for the volunteers to relate to the youth they will be mentoring, “45% of our mentors are male, but only 6% of those bigs are minority males. 46% or 47% of those Littles are minority boys. It’s important for us to be able to provide our minority youth with mentors that can relate to situations that they’re going through currently and can provide a positive impact for their future lives.”
Stinchcomb says right now is a very important time for youths that need mentoring, “It takes a toll on your mental health, for Littles who are normally going out and playing with her friends. They aren’t able to go to the summer camps and do all these activities during the summer. The pandemic has completely shut down and so it’s more important, now than ever, and urgent that we get these bigs in, FaceTime or Zoom like we’re doing now. We do find that a lot of our bigs are rewarded by this just as much as the Littles.”
One of the mentors, De’Angelo Vaughn-Allen, says the experience of being a mentor has been truly rewarding, “When I first started getting into it I didn’t think it was going to be nearly as an amazing experience as it was for me. They paired me off with a person who has similar interests as me when I was younger. Now that I’m into it, I can actually mentor with someone and let them know how the outcome of their actions are going be beings that I’ve already experienced it.”
He says mentoring can be all kinds of things, “Some of the things that we were doing when we first started was going out, going to different places. I would take him to go experience different things that he may not have experienced before and we cooked and we actually play video games a little while and we talk about how schools going. It makes me feel like I’m here for a reason and that reason is to make his life a little bit better as he grows up. I really do think that you guys definitely should look into and think about making a life change for a little kid.”
The goal of the campaign is to recruit 60 volunteer mentors by August 31, 2020.
If you would like to become a mentor you can visit the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana website HERE.
