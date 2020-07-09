Masks mandatory at all city buildings beginning Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Face masks will now be mandatory for employees and visitors of all city buildings, facilities and public transport in Lake Charles, beginning tomorrow, Friday, July 10, Mayor Nic Hunter announced during a COVID-19 media briefing.
Face mask requirements include City Hall, Historic City Hall, Central School, Lake Charles Police Department, Public Works and other related City of Lake Charles facilities. This includes the city transit system as well.
