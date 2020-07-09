Leesville man killed in crash in Vernon Parish

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police troopers are investigating a vehicle crash that led to a death.
The crash occurred on July 5 after 2 p.m. on LA-28 West near LA-121
The crash took the life of 75-year-old Roberto Santana of Leesville.
According to LSP, a 2002 Toyota Camry, driven by Santana, was traveling eastbound on LA-28 West when Santana traveled off the highway and struck a tree.
Troopers say Santana was properly restrained, but sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
A toxicology sample has been submitted for analysis and the crash remains under investigation.
LSP wants to remind the public that distracted and inattentive driving continues to be a leading cause of crashes in the state. Louisiana State Police urges all motorists to stay alert while driving. A lapse in one’s awareness can have deadly consequences. If motorists witness hazardous situations on any Louisiana highway, they may dial *LSP (*577) to be connected to the nearest Troop to report that activity.
In 2020, Troop E Troopers have investigated 28 fatal crashes resulting in 34 fatalities.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.