Leesville man killed in crash in Vernon Parish

By Caroline Habetz | July 9, 2020 at 2:29 PM CDT - Updated July 9 at 2:29 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police troopers are investigating a vehicle crash that led to a death.

The crash occurred on July 5 after 2 p.m. on LA-28 West near LA-121

The crash took the life of 75-year-old Roberto Santana of Leesville.

According to LSP, a 2002 Toyota Camry, driven by Santana, was traveling eastbound on LA-28 West when Santana traveled off the highway and struck a tree.

Troopers say Santana was properly restrained, but sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

A toxicology sample has been submitted for analysis and the crash remains under investigation.  

LSP wants to remind the public that distracted and inattentive driving continues to be a leading cause of crashes in the state.  Louisiana State Police urges all motorists to stay alert while driving.  A lapse in one’s awareness can have deadly consequences.  If motorists witness hazardous situations on any Louisiana highway, they may dial *LSP (*577) to be connected to the nearest Troop to report that activity.

In 2020, Troop E Troopers have investigated 28 fatal crashes resulting in 34 fatalities.

