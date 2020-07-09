Lake Charles man arrested for kidnapping and attempted robbery

IOWA, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested for kidnapping and attempted robbery, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies were dispatched to a home in Iowa after receiving a call about an attempted robbery around 1:00 a.m. on July 1, 2020.
When detectives arrived on scene they spoke to the victim who said that while he was staying at another residence, Tyrone D. Bartie, 46, of Lake Charles, knocked on the door demanding money from him. According to the victim, Bartie said he was armed and threatened his life, forcing the victim to get in Bartie’s car. They then drove to another location where Bartie picked up an unknown man.
The victim says Bartie then drove the three of them to the victim’s residence and threatened to kill him if he did not get him the money. Leaving the vehicle, the victim says he was able to go inside his home at which time another resident called law enforcement. Bartie and the unknown man then fled the scene.
Later that day, after further investigation, Judge Ron Ware signed a $120,000 arrest warrant for Bartie.
Bartie was located, arrested, and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on July 6, for second-degree kidnapping and attempted first-degree robbery.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.