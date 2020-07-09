Iowa’s Cejae Ceasar commits to UL Lafayette

IOWA, La. (KPLC) - Iowa defensive back Cejae Ceasar joined the slew of District 4-3A players to announce their college commitments this summer as Ceasar said he plans to be a Ragin’ Cajun at UL Lafayette. The 2021 prospect announced his commitment on his Twitter page.
The 6′2″, 200-pound defender chose the Cajuns over offers from Kansas State, ULM, Tulane, South Alabama, New Mexico State, Arkansas State, Air Force, Cornell and all six Louisiana-based FCS schools.
247Sports has Ceasar rated as a three-star prospect following a breakout junior campaign that saw him total 34 tackles. In addition, he broke up six passes and picked off another. He also recovered three fumbles, while forcing one as well. In addition, Ceasar scored a defensive touchdown and tallied a blocked kick.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.