FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A muggy start to Thursday, heat indices on the rise into the afternoon

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another warm start as temperatures are in the upper 70′s across much of Southwest Louisiana with lower 80′s at the coastline. We are dry though as we aren’t seeing much in the way of rainfall and that is going to be the case as we head into the weekend as well.
Temperatures warm quickly this afternoon as we see a mixture of clouds and sun much like what we saw for our Wednesday, with just a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm to help cool things down. Highs reach the upper 80′s and lower 90′s again this afternoon, but the bigger story will be the heat index values as we still have plenty of moisture around with the southerly winds we are seeing. Even though we may only be in the lower 90′s it will feel more like the triple digits with values in the 105-108 range during the hottest part of the afternoon. If you have any outdoor plans like yard work or your job requires you to be outside make sure to drink plenty of water to help stay hydrated. These warmer temperatures will be continuing to end the week and the weekend as we have high pressure building in, which will mean more in the way of sunshine and temperatures climbing a few degrees each day and reaching the middle 90′s by the weekend.
Rain chances remain low for Friday and the weekend with temperatures in the lower and middle 90′s, but we will see plenty of sunshine. Any weekend plans that involve being outside will be just fine, but we will have to keep an eye on the heat index as we could be seeing values between 105-110. This trend looks to go nowhere anytime soon as high pressure looks to settle in and be our primary weather maker heading into the middle of next week.
Overall temperatures remain very warm for the afternoons with highs in the lower 90′s all the way through next weekend, and we really won’t be seeing much in the way of relief as overnight lows are in the middle and upper 70′s. Despite the warmth we are right around average for this time of year as we should be in the lower 90′s for the afternoon and middle 70′s overnight. The next chance of rain looks to move in at the end of next week and into next weekend. Still plenty of time to watch that system as it approaches, but for now make sure to stay hydrated if you’ll be outdoors for an extended period of time.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
