FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A muggy start to Thursday, heat indices on the rise into the afternoon

Temperatures warm quickly this afternoon as we see a mixture of clouds and sun much like what we saw for our Wednesday, with just a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm to help cool things down. Highs reach the upper 80′s and lower 90′s again this afternoon, but the bigger story will be the heat index values as we still have plenty of moisture around with the southerly winds we are seeing. Even though we may only be in the lower 90′s it will feel more like the triple digits with values in the 105-108 range during the hottest part of the afternoon. If you have any outdoor plans like yard work or your job requires you to be outside make sure to drink plenty of water to help stay hydrated. These warmer temperatures will be continuing to end the week and the weekend as we have high pressure building in, which will mean more in the way of sunshine and temperatures climbing a few degrees each day and reaching the middle 90′s by the weekend.