Calcasieu COVID-19 Briefing: Plea to citizens to wear masks

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -The situation grows increasingly dire as COVID soars and hospital beds dwindle. At the 2p.m Calcasieu COVID-19 briefing, officials and medical leaders implored people to wear masks to slow the spread.
And some think mask wearing needs to be made mandatory.
At the briefing they took a somewhat different approach, hearing from local two front line physicians who are seeing the terrible toll the pandemic is taking in the community. But first, Region 5 Medical Director, Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh gave a an overview of the local COVID situation.
Medical leaders are asking for a masking strategy to encourage more people to cover their nose and mouth and some favor mandatory masking.
Dr. Danette Null oversees physicians finishing their education. She says some have become infected with COVID from people out in the community.
“That has been very difficult to watch, to see a young, vibrant, health physician be put out of work for a period of time, have their education delayed,” she said.
Dr. Clifford Courville specializes in critical and pulmonary care at Lake Charles Memorial and spoke of patients having to share ICU rooms.
“You see two people sharing a room. One person on a ventilator, the other person may not be. That person who is not on the ventilator is watching what is happening next to them anticipating that that is going to be them,” he said.
All here beg people to wear masks to slow the spread and a hospital medical director and CEO call for what sounds like a mandate...
" I’m representing Memorial and our medical staff and I’m going to be asking parish government and city government to develop and implement a masking strategy that will improve compliance. Call this a mandate, call this what you will. This is a plea from the bedside to help those doctors and nurses at the bedside because we know masking works,” said Dr. Manley Jordan, chief medical director at Memorial.
Kevin Holland, CEO at Christus Ochsners, has the same position.
"We can't ask the community strongly enough, to please continue to be diligent, to use social distancing, refrain from going out as much. We also are advocating a universal masking strategy," said Holland.
Mayor Nic Hunter says a mask mandate may be needed.
“I can tell you right now, with the information I’m hearing from the medical community, It is absolutely something we should consider,” he said.
Otherwise, said Hunter, “If this trajectory does continue, and it’s not up to locals, we would be forced to push back to a phase 1 or forced to push back to a lockdown. That is a possibility.”
Calcasieu Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory says those who refuse to mask endanger others.
“Wear the mask, please. I’m begging you; I’m asking you, wear the mask. If you won’t do it for yourself do it for your friends and coworkers.”
He admits, ”me personally, I think the masks should be mandatory.” Though he says a mask mandate would be impossible to enforce.
Hospital officials say close to 25% of those tested show positive for COVID.
Members of the Calcasieu Executive Policy group, comprised of the police jury president, six mayors and the sheriff, meet Friday to discuss what options may be available to reduce the spread of COVID in the community.
Officials also announced two United Way food distributions from 11 a.m. To 1 p.m. On July 16 at the Lake Charles Civic Center and July 30 at the Beauregard Fairgrounds.
And Calcasieu School Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus gave an overview of their Return to School plan.
For other clips from the briefing click here.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.