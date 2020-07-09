Beauregard School Board releases virtual education options

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish School Board officials say schools are fully prepared to offer virtual education options to families who do not wish to send their children to school due to COVID-19.
Superintendent Timothy Cooley says in a letter that the Beauregard school system has had a virtual education program for a decade. The school board has also expanded internet capabilities throughout Beauregard and has purchased devices to help students learn from home.
“Our school system is capable and ready to provide the devices, the rigorous state-approved curriculum, local educators, and parental support to engage students in effective virtual learning while allowing students access to their school’s extra-curricular programs and activities,” Cooley says. “Your child will continue to be a vital part of his or her school community while learning from home and will be able to easily transition to the school environment when parents are ready to make that choice.”
Parents considering virtual education options should contact their school administration.
Read Superintendent Cooley’s letter below:
