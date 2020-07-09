Beauregard School Board releases virtual education options

Many parents are considering alternative educational options for their children due to COVID-19, and the Beauregard Parish school system stands ready to help parents and educate students. Our school system has invested countless hours of training for our professional educators to be proficient in Google Classroom, and we have conducted a successful Beauregard Virtual Program for a decade. Additionally, we have built up our technological capacity by expanding internet capabilities throughout the parish to support virtual learning, and we have purchased devices needed to allow students to learn from home.