16-year-old sought in connection with July 1 shooting on Moss Street

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles police are searching for a 16-year-old in connection with a shooting in the 1600 block of Moss Street on Wednesday, July 1.
Jaydrien Miller is wanted for four counts of attempted second-degree murder. Several juveniles were injured during the shooting, according to Capt. Kevin Kirkum, spokesman for the Lake Charles Police Department.
Authorities do not normally name juveniles who are arrested, but “due to the seriousness of the crime the juvenile is wanted for, in accordance with all applicable state statutes, the police department is releasing his name, photograph and his charges,” Capt Kevin Kirkum said in a news release.
Kirkum asked anyone with information on Miller’s whereabouts to contact the Lake Charles Police Department or Sgt. William Loving.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.