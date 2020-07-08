SWLA Arrest Report - July 7, 2020

SWLA Arrest Report - July 7, 2020
(Source: KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville | July 8, 2020 at 7:14 AM CDT - Updated July 8 at 7:14 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 7, 2020.

Tyrone David Bartie, 41, Lake Charles: Attempted first-degree robbery; second-degree kidnapping.

Brent Joseph Bridges, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).

Eric Douglas Jasmine, 48, Lafayette: Possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christine Noel Pack, 50, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Christopher Dale Owens, 32, Sulphur: Burglary; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; property damage worth between $1,000 and $50,000.

Destin Alexander Reed, 26, Lake Charles: Production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; broken tail lamps; failure to signal while turning.

Richard Alan Rubatt, 34, Lake Charles: Property damage worth between $1,000 and $50,000.

Philip Earl Jameson, 42, Montgomery, TX: Bank fraud; theft of a motor vehicle worth $25,000; identity theft of $1,000; forgery; out of state detainer (2 charges).

Christon John Quebedeaux, 39, Lafayette: Misrepresentation during a summons; failure to comply with sex offender registration.

Audreunna Jana Nicholson, 22, Ruston: ARDC detainer.

Billy Frank Farmer, 52, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug (2 charges).

Kellin Cade Anthony Jones, 34, Lake Charles: Instate detainer (2 charges).

Frederick Joseph Babineaux, 36, Lake Charles: First offense battery of a dating partner.

Lawson D. Smith, 27, Lake Charles: Harassment; trespassing; stalking.

Deandre James Nelson, 24, Lake Charles: Second offense possession of marijuana.

Brittany Nishawn Davis, 35, New Orleans: Following vehicles; failure to properly restrain a child; production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule I drug; attempt and conspiracy; use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.

Melvin Charles Hill, 29, Houston, TX: Probation violation.

Dustin Wade Comeaux, 25, Bell City: First offense battery of a dating partner.

Darterious Kemon Bartie, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a felon; battery of a police officer.

Terrance Dewayne Haywood, 38, Lake Charles: First offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; parole detainer.

Kaylib Brian Stidham, 27, Lake Charles: Second-degree battery; aggravated assault on a dating partner.

Timothy Wayne Hennigan, 30, Westlake: Indecent behavior with juveniles; child pornography.

Nicholas Dray Ryan, 35, Sulphur: Careless operation; resisting an officer by flight; obstruction of justice; possession of a firearm by a felon.

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.