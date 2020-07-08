SWLA Arrest Report - July 7, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 7, 2020.
Tyrone David Bartie, 41, Lake Charles: Attempted first-degree robbery; second-degree kidnapping.
Brent Joseph Bridges, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Eric Douglas Jasmine, 48, Lafayette: Possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christine Noel Pack, 50, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.
Christopher Dale Owens, 32, Sulphur: Burglary; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; property damage worth between $1,000 and $50,000.
Destin Alexander Reed, 26, Lake Charles: Production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; broken tail lamps; failure to signal while turning.
Richard Alan Rubatt, 34, Lake Charles: Property damage worth between $1,000 and $50,000.
Philip Earl Jameson, 42, Montgomery, TX: Bank fraud; theft of a motor vehicle worth $25,000; identity theft of $1,000; forgery; out of state detainer (2 charges).
Christon John Quebedeaux, 39, Lafayette: Misrepresentation during a summons; failure to comply with sex offender registration.
Audreunna Jana Nicholson, 22, Ruston: ARDC detainer.
Billy Frank Farmer, 52, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug (2 charges).
Kellin Cade Anthony Jones, 34, Lake Charles: Instate detainer (2 charges).
Frederick Joseph Babineaux, 36, Lake Charles: First offense battery of a dating partner.
Lawson D. Smith, 27, Lake Charles: Harassment; trespassing; stalking.
Deandre James Nelson, 24, Lake Charles: Second offense possession of marijuana.
Brittany Nishawn Davis, 35, New Orleans: Following vehicles; failure to properly restrain a child; production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule I drug; attempt and conspiracy; use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.
Melvin Charles Hill, 29, Houston, TX: Probation violation.
Dustin Wade Comeaux, 25, Bell City: First offense battery of a dating partner.
Darterious Kemon Bartie, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a felon; battery of a police officer.
Terrance Dewayne Haywood, 38, Lake Charles: First offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; parole detainer.
Kaylib Brian Stidham, 27, Lake Charles: Second-degree battery; aggravated assault on a dating partner.
Timothy Wayne Hennigan, 30, Westlake: Indecent behavior with juveniles; child pornography.
Nicholas Dray Ryan, 35, Sulphur: Careless operation; resisting an officer by flight; obstruction of justice; possession of a firearm by a felon.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.