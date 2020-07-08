LC City Council calls special meeting to consider resolution on South’s Defenders monument

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -The Lake Charles City Council has called a special meeting to consider a resolution dealing with the South’s Defenders monument on the lawn of the old Calcasieu Courthouse. That after a group of those who want the statue removed came to Tuesday night’s Council agenda meeting.
The Council agreed to consider a resolution asking the Calcasieu Police Jury to put the issue of removing and relocating the statue on their agenda and asking the jury to hold a public hearing.
City Council considers their resolution to the police jury at 5:30 Tuesday, July 28 at a special meeting.
