LC City Council calls special meeting to consider resolution on South’s Defenders monument

LC City Council calls special meeting to consider resolution on South’s Defenders monument
The statue was erected in 1915 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy. (Source: kplc)
July 8, 2020 at 12:58 PM CDT - Updated July 8 at 12:58 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -The Lake Charles City Council has called a special meeting to consider a resolution dealing with the South’s Defenders monument on the lawn of the old Calcasieu Courthouse. That after a group of those who want the statue removed came to Tuesday night’s Council agenda meeting.

The Council agreed to consider a resolution asking the Calcasieu Police Jury to put the issue of removing and relocating the statue on their agenda and asking the jury to hold a public hearing.

City Council considers their resolution to the police jury at 5:30 Tuesday, July 28 at a special meeting.

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.