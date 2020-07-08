La. governor signs budget, directs state agency heads to be ready for possible mid-year cuts

“Right now, our budget is in a far better shape than we could have hoped just three months ago, with funding for critical services in place as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and see case counts as well as hospitalizations rising. I have directed state agencies to prepare for possible mid-year cuts and, we will continue working with the Legislature to make any adjustments that may be necessary this fall,” Gov. Edwards said. “While there are cuts in the budget, federal CARES Act funding allowed us to avoid making them even more catastrophic. In addition, we were able to invest CARES Act funding into programs for local governments, aid to businesses, and direct payments to essential front-line workers.”