FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fewer showers in the forecast with plenty of heat and humidity

Rain chances look to continue to hold off through the weekend and most of next week with only a few storms kicking back into the picture by the latter half of next week. Each day will bring highs well into the lower to middle 90s and heat index readings at or above 105. Make sure to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks when working outdoors. While conditions may be great for cutting the yard or doing other work outdoors, just remember to take it easy in this heat and find some shade if possible!