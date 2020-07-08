FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fewer showers in the forecast with plenty of heat and humidity

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The heat will be becoming the big weather story over the days ahead as our daily thunderstorm chances drop beginning today. Just a few isolated storms have developed overnight, and I don’t expect that to change much today as the threat of storms will be limited to at or less than 20% through the day. The front has moved farther away from the area, taking the focus for storms to the northern part of the state and Mississippi.
Heat index readings this afternoon will be between 100 and 105, but thankfully a nice breeze out of the south should kick in during the hottest part of the day. A mix of some clouds and some sun through the afternoon will keep highs right at or just below 90. The chance of an isolated shower or storm today holds at 20%. Tonight should be a nice evening except muggy with lows in the upper 70s. Mosquitoes should be rampant with all the rain we’ve had the past few days.
Through the day on Thursday, the focus becomes even more on the heat and less on the rain as chances of isolated showers fall to below 20% and afternoon highs in the lower 90s begin to feel like 105 to maybe as high as 107, but the hottest heat index readings arrive over the weekend where they cap out between 105 and 110. This as high levels of humidity combine with a dome of hot high pressure aloft that sends air temperatures into the middle 90s before the heat index is calculated.
Rain chances look to continue to hold off through the weekend and most of next week with only a few storms kicking back into the picture by the latter half of next week. Each day will bring highs well into the lower to middle 90s and heat index readings at or above 105. Make sure to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks when working outdoors. While conditions may be great for cutting the yard or doing other work outdoors, just remember to take it easy in this heat and find some shade if possible!
The tropics remain quiet close to home. There is one area off the coast of the Carolinas that has a 50% chance of development but will only be a threat to the eastern seaboard as nothing is a concern in the Gulf of Mexico over the next several days.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
