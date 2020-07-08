FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A drier afternoon with warm temperatures, the heat builds into the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Rain chances much lower this afternoon as the front that has been across the area has lifted off to the north. We have seen a return in the warmer temperatures as we have reached the upper 80′s and lower 90′s.
While afternoon highs will be right around average for this time of year, the difference will be in the fact we have heat indices reaching the triple digits. If you are having to work outside this afternoon make sure to have plenty of water nearby to help stay hydrated. This trend will be continuing over the next several days as high pressure settles in over the area keeping us hot and dry. Temperatures this evening will slowly fall as we loose the sun, but expect middle and upper 80′s through the early evening before falling into the upper 70′s for our lows to start out Thursday morning. We warm a few more degrees into Thursday afternoon as many areas reach the lower 90′s with a few middle 90′s possible for inland areas. Rain chances will be limited with a few isolated showers possible early to start the day mainly along the coastline with a very small chance of an isolated storm for the northern parishes to end the day.
High pressure looks to stick around through the end of the week and into the weekend as rain chances remain very low, but we will be watching those temperatures rise as we reach the middle 90′s for many locations both Saturday and Sunday. If you have any outdoor plans maybe swimming or doing some yard work it will be perfect to do so as we see plenty of sunshine, but the humidity will help to make it feel even warmer as we will feel like we are well into the triple digits. With that being said it will be important to stay hydrated as we go throughout the weekend and even into the beginning of next week.
Rain chances are hard to come by over the next ten days as high pressure doesn’t look to loosen its grip on us until late next week and into next weekend as a more active pattern returns with some upper level disturbances moving through. Highs remain in the lower 90′s through next week with lows in the middle and upper 70′s.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.