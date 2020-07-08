FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A drier afternoon with warm temperatures, the heat builds into the weekend

While afternoon highs will be right around average for this time of year, the difference will be in the fact we have heat indices reaching the triple digits. If you are having to work outside this afternoon make sure to have plenty of water nearby to help stay hydrated. This trend will be continuing over the next several days as high pressure settles in over the area keeping us hot and dry. Temperatures this evening will slowly fall as we loose the sun, but expect middle and upper 80′s through the early evening before falling into the upper 70′s for our lows to start out Thursday morning. We warm a few more degrees into Thursday afternoon as many areas reach the lower 90′s with a few middle 90′s possible for inland areas. Rain chances will be limited with a few isolated showers possible early to start the day mainly along the coastline with a very small chance of an isolated storm for the northern parishes to end the day.