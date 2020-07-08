Calcasieu School Board releases Return to School Plan

“While these plans are the result of thoughts, prayers, and many hours of work, we are positive that they aren’t perfect,” Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus wrote in a letter attached to the plan. “COVID-19 has been one of the most unique events that our entire society has dealt with. Our education environment must be flexible enough to change as situations evolve related to the virus from hour to hour. We appreciate your efforts to help us all make the opening of the 2020-2021 school year a positive experience for Calcasieu Parish.”