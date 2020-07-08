Calcasieu School Board releases Return to School Plan

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board has released its 2020-21 Return to School Plan.
The plan gives families the option for students to return to school Monday through Friday with enhanced safety measures or to attend school virtually through the district’s Connected Classrooms program.
School board officials say the plan was developed based on current guidelines and recommendations from the Louisiana Department of Education, the CDC and the World Health Organization but is subject to change should the school board received updated guidance from those organizations or BESE.
“While these plans are the result of thoughts, prayers, and many hours of work, we are positive that they aren’t perfect,” Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus wrote in a letter attached to the plan. “COVID-19 has been one of the most unique events that our entire society has dealt with. Our education environment must be flexible enough to change as situations evolve related to the virus from hour to hour. We appreciate your efforts to help us all make the opening of the 2020-2021 school year a positive experience for Calcasieu Parish.”
