Calcasieu Coroner’s Office releases updated demographics on COVID-related deaths

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office has released updated demographics on COVID-19 deaths in Calcasieu Parish.
All but one of the people who died from the virus in Calcasieu were 50 years or older. The other death was a child 10 years or younger.
The Coroner’s Office is not releasing any other information on the deaths, according to Chief Investigator Charlie Hunter.
Hunter said that there have been 63 deaths from COVID-19 in Calcasieu and that there are five deaths pending further review.
Hunter previously told KPLC that each death in Calcasieu suspected of being from COVID goes through a review process before a determination is made. Each case is independently reviewed by a certified death investigator, then the information - which includes the case report and a copy of the COVID-19 test - is submitted to Calcasieu Coroner Dr. Terry Welke, who makes the final determination.
Age Range
· 0 to 10 - 1 death
· 51 to 60 - 1 death
· 61 to 70 - 14 deaths
· 71 to 80 - 26 deaths
· 81 to 90 - 17 deaths
· 91 to 100 - 4 deaths
· Total - 63 deaths
Sex
· Male - 27
· Female - 36
Race
· White - 33
· Black - 27
· Hispanic - 2
· Middle Eastern - 1
