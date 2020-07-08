Boy Scouts gifted property on the moon

That’s why this package meant so much to them, “So a couple of weeks ago we got a package in the mail, “Congratulations you have an acre of property on the moon!” It’s on the Lunar Alps. It’s the north east area by “The sea of Tranquility” which is where they landed on the moon for Apollo 11. They’re such a strong correlation with scouting and space. 2/3 of the astronauts were involved with scouting while they were growing up. 20 out of the 24 astronauts who have been to the moon actually were scouts. Neil Armstrong, of course, the first man on the moon, is an Eagle Scout. You know, ”The eagle has landed!”, all that reference was to his scouting days.”