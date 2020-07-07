Two arrested after Louisiana chase ends in Beaumont

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Two people were arrested following police pursuit on Interstate 10 from Sulphur to Beaumont early Tuesday morning.
Sulphur police noticed a 2006 Ford truck pulling a trailer at approximately 1:07 a.m. Tuesday and saw a welding machine on the trailer was not properly secured, causing sparks on the roadway.
Officers conducted a traffic stop and the female driver, who was identified as Sherees Franklin of LaMarque, Texas, fled on foot before officers arrested her.
The truck had been reported stolen out of Texas, and the trailer and other items had been stolen from area businesses, Capt. Jason Gully said.
While the truck and trailer were towed to a local impound yard, a Sulphur male identified as Rowdy Runte jumped in the truck and stole it from the wrecker yard, Gully said.
Sulphur police were notified of the theft and located the vehicle westbound on I-10. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle with help from multiple agencies, but Runte continued westbound into Texas and struck another vehicle in Beaumont, ending up in the median.
Runte exited the vehicle and fled on foot but was arrested, Gully said.
Gully said Runte was a passenger in the vehicle with Franklin and fled before officers knew he was in the vehicle with her.
Runte was booked at a jail in Texas and charged with 2 Counts of Possession of Stolen Things, Carjacking, Resisting an Officer, and other charges are also pending.
Franklin was booked at Sulphur jail and charged with 2 Counts of Possession of Stolen Things, Multiple Traffic Violations, Resisting an Officer and other charges are pending.
Sulphur police are working with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office in reference to the stolen items that were recovered. If you or your business has had anything stolen in the past couple of weeks, contact Det. Arnold at 337-527-4590.
The Sulphur Police Department thanked the Louisiana State Police, Vinton Police Department, Orange Police Department and the Beaumont Police Department for their assistance with this case.
