SWLA Arrest Report - July 6, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 6, 2020.
Ryan Thomas Lebleu, 30, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.
Susan Clayton Carter, 64, Lake Charles: Careless operation; second offense DWI; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Danny Ray Young Jr., 46, Sulphur: Violations of protective orders.
Randy Eugene Deason, 56, Vinton: Second offense stalking.
Tahj Keeynata Jones, 30, Sulphur: Violations of protective orders (2 charges).
Gregory Jacques, 33, Brooklyn, NY: Unauthorized entry into a place of business.
Jordan Seth Richard, 23, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000.
Shahron Anthony Prater, 47, Sulphur: Production of a Schedule II drug (3 charges).
Alexander Lee Malone, 27, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jamica Draselle Fondel, 39, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Taylor Austin Gaskin, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; creation or operation of a clandestine lab; possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.
John L. Courville Jr., 56, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault.
Satreia Rochell Goodner, 45, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault; property damage under $1,000.
